Bigg Boss 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth gets bail, organisers to be probed

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was granted bail on Friday, Decemeber 23 by a city court after this arrest amid allegations of violence post his win outside Annapurna studios.

Prashanth has been asked to be present before the police on Sunday for questioning.

Pallavi Prashanth and his brother on Wednesday were taken into custody by the Siddipet police and were brought to Jubilee Hills police station for questioning after the violence at the Annapurna Studios on December 17. The duo was lodged at the Chanchalguda Jail on a 14-day remand for the destruction of government and private property.

Responding to questions over Prashanth’s arrest, deputy commissioner of police, West Zone, SM Vijay Kumar, stated that the organisers will of Bigg Boss will also be probed for violence.

Prashanth was booked in one of the two cases filed by the police in connection with the violence, that reportedly aggravated after he returned to the studio, despite a secure passage through a different route post his win.

Bigg Boss Telugu fans went on a rampage after the declaration of winners of the reality show, damaging vehicles, including five RTC buses in Jubilee Hills. A huge crowd gathered outside the studio where the final rounds of the show were held and Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner.

Due to stone-pelting, a couple of private vehicles were also damaged, including the vehicle of another Bigg Boss contestant, Anudeep.

In response to the chaos, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Following a complaint from TSRTC officials, police have registered an FIR into the incident and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants.