Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy gets HC setback in NRI fraud case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has refused to halt the investigation against Visakhapatnam-based actress and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Venkata Ashwini Reddy Koya and her mother K Yashoda Reddy in a criminal case related to alleged marriage fraud involving an NRI businessman.

The case was registered following a complaint filed with the Hyderabad CCS police by Hyderabad resident Y Satyanarayana Murthy. In his complaint, he alleged that Ashu Reddy had deceived his son, YV Dharmendra, who resides in London, by promising to marry him and allegedly collecting huge sums of money.

During the hearing on Thursday, May 7, Justice J Srinivasa Rao heard a petition filed by Ashu Reddy seeking to quash the FIR registered against her. The petitioner also requested interim protection from coercive police action and sought a stay on the investigation until the disposal of the petition.

Addl PP opposes plea

Additional Public Prosecutor (Addl. PP) Jitender Rao Veeramalla opposed the plea, arguing that there was sufficient material to justify the registration of the case. He informed the court that approximately Rs 10.5 crore had allegedly been transferred online and stated that the investigation needed to continue.

He also told the court that police had already issued notices to the petitioner under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

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Counsel appearing for Ashu Reddy argued that the allegations were false and requested the court to prevent the police from taking any harsh action against her.

HC declines interim relief

After hearing both sides, the High Court declined to grant any interim relief. The judge directed the respondents to file their counters and adjourned the matter to June 9 for further hearing.