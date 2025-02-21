Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare may replace Dipika on MasterChef

Mumbai: TV actress Dipika Kakar returned to television after four years by joining Celebrity MasterChef India. Sadly, she had to leave the show because of a shoulder injury. Her co-contestant, actress Usha Nadkarni, confirmed the news.

Dipika had visited a doctor and briefly came back to the show, but her pain worsened. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared that her old injury got worse due to too much physical activity. Doctors advised her to rest, so she had to quit the competition.

Shiv Thakare Might Join as a Wildcard

With Dipika leaving, the show’s makers are considering a wildcard entry. Reality TV star Shiv Thakare has reportedly been approached to join the show, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Shiv became famous after appearing on MTV Roadies Rising and winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. He also participated in Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Star Contestants of Celebrity MasterChef

The show still has many popular stars competing:

Gaurav Khanna

Tejasswi Prakash

Archana Gautam

Nikki Tamboli

Rajiv Adatia

Kabita Singh

Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

Ayesha Jhulka

Usha Nadkarni

The show is hosted by Farah Khan, with chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as judges.

What’s Next?

Fans are sad about Dipika’s exit but excited to see if Shiv Thakare will join. The official announcement is still awaited, and viewers are eager to see how the show continues.