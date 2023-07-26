Bigg Boss OTT 2: 3 Winners of Ticket To Finale task are...

Mumbai: One of the most awaited and interesting segments of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task has finally arrived and fans are super excited. Keep reading to know all the details, the task and its winners.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ticket To Finale

According to live feed updates, the crucial task has been successfully completed, and the tension in the house has reached its peak. The 9 remaining contestants were divided into three teams, each consisting of three members.

Team A — Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia

Team B — Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt

Team C — Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve

TTF Task Winners

This team-based approach added a new layer of competition, creating a thrilling atmosphere as the contenders battled it out to secure their spot in the next task. The team that has emerged victorious in the first TTF task is Team C.

So, one among these three contestants — Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve will become the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week.

The episode featuring this important task is expected to air tonight.

As the anticipation builds, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who among these three teammates will manage grab the ticket that could change their fortunes in the game.

Who do you think will win first Ticket To Finale? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.