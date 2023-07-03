Bigg Boss OTT 2: 7 contestants in danger zone, see list

Akanksha Puri became the latest contestant to walk out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2023 11:14 am IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Falaq Naaz and Jad Habibi (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to its screens, thanks to the interesting mix of contestants this season. The last weekend ka vaar was quite an intense one and Salman was seen bashing housemates for their behaviour on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants

In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has witnessed a shocking twist with not two, three, or even four but a staggering seven contestants finding themselves in the danger zone for this week’s nominations. They are —

  1. Jad Hadid
  2. Manisha Rani
  3. Jiya Shankar
  4. Cyrus Broacha
  5. Bebika Dhurve
  6. Avinash Sachdev
  7. Falak Naaz

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are the only two safe contestant this week.

Eliminated Contestants List

  1. Akanksha Puri
  2. Aaliya Siddiqui
  3. Puneet Superstar
  4. Palak Purswani

Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 2.

