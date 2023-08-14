Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek hospitalized before finale – Check the tweet here

Mumbai: Just a few days before the eagerly awaited Bigg Boss finale on August 14, an unexpected development has caused a significant setback for the programme. Abhishek Malhan, one of the strongest and most promising contestants, has been hospitalized due to a significant decline in his health. Finalist Abhishek Malhan’s hospitalization introduces a plot twist as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale approaches. The influencer’s sister confirmed his health setback, urging fans to pray for his speedy recovery. This unexpected turn of events has sent shockwaves throughout the fan community.

Health Problem and Fan Concerns

Unfortunately, Abhishek’s health deteriorated as the final week approached. According to reports, he had been ill for several days before being admitted to the hospital. Prerna Mallan, his sister, took to social media to share the sad news, expressing concern about his condition and announcing that he would not be able to perform in the finale.

Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital.

So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight.

He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season.

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. ❤️ — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 13, 2023

Is the finale uncertain?

Fans were shocked to learn of Abhishek’s hospitalization and immediately began praying for his quick recovery. The news has added an unexpected layer of uncertainty to the finale, as Abhishek’s absence has left a void in the competition. Despite the setback, the competition between Abhishek and Elvish Yadav remains fierce, with a nail-biting voting percentage indicating a close race for the winner’s title.

Fans’ wishes and hopes are focused on Abhishek’s quick recovery as they await updates on his health. The Bigg Boss family and viewers support the sidelined contestant, eagerly anticipating his return to good health and participation in the grand finale.