Bigg Boss OTT 2 Family Week: emotional reunions with families

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Family Week celebration brings emotional reunions and heartwarming moments inside the house on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The remaining eight contestants are in for an emotional roller coaster as their loved ones enter the Bigg Boss world, with the grand finale just two weeks away.

Jad Hadid’s Emotional Encounter with His Daughter Cattleya

Jad Hadid is reunited with his four-year-old daughter, Cattleya, in a heartbreaking moment. Tears flow freely as the Lebanese model embraces his child, reflecting the bond they share. Cattleya couldn’t physically enter the house, but she was able to send a touching video message to her father, making the moment even more special.

Avinash Sachdev’s Touching Reunion with His Mother

Avinash Sachdev’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house in a heartwarming promo, leaving him overjoyed and emotional. Avinash rushes to the main entrance, his eyes welling up with tears as he embraces his mother in a tender hug. The two’s emotional bond makes viewers reach for tissues.

Abhishek Malhan’s emotional breakdown

The Family Week festivities continue when Abhishek Malhan‘s mother enters the house, and he bursts into tears upon seeing her. The raw emotions highlight the depth of their relationship, eliciting an emotional response from the audience.

Manisha Rani’s Touching Reunion with Her Father

Manisha Rani can’t stop crying as her father enters the Bigg Boss house. Despite her emotions, she brightens the room with her contagious energy, lively conversations, and cherished moments with her father.

The contestants’ emotional sides have emerged because of Family Week celebrations, reminding everyone of the importance of family and love. As the show approaches its grand finale, the competition heats up, and viewers wait to see who will be crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2’s ultimate winner. The remaining weeks promise to be an exciting ride for both the contestants and the audience, with emotions running high and bonds being strengthened.