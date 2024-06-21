Bigg Boss OTT 3: 8 Female stars and their Instagram followers

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner and the show has been trending everywhere on social media. Makers revealed some glimpses of contestants and also a full house tour video leaving fans more and more excited. The upcoming season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and it will stream on Jio Cinema Premium where the audience will have to subscribe inorder to watch the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere is set for June 21 and ahead of it, a full and final list of 15 confirmed contestants has been revealed. Well, the list includes some really interesting names who are sure to add more and more spice to the upcoming season.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at all 8 female contestants, their photos and also Instagram followers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List

1. Sana Makbul (Instagram Followers — 1M)

2. Sana Sultan (Instagram Followers — 6.5M)

3. Chandrika Dixit (Instagram Followers — 371K)

4. Payal Malik (Instagram Followers — 6.6M)

5. Kritika Malik (Instagram Followers — 8.4M)

6. Munisha Khatwani (Instagram Followers — 815K)

7. Shivani Kumari (Instagram Followers — 4M)

8. Poulami Das (Instagram Followers — 166K)

Which celebrity contestant are you going to support from the above list?