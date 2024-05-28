Bigg Boss OTT 3: Face of first contestant unveiled, deets inside

Mumbai: Excitement among reality show fans is building as Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner. Jio Cinema recently officially announced the return of season 3 this June, promising it to be bigger and more bossy than ever before.

While the exact start date remains undisclosed, speculation about celebrity contestants has been rife across social media and entertainment circles. And now, we have a spicy update on first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 First Confirmed Contestant

Recently, The Khabri confirmed that the first contestant of BB OTT 3 hails from the prestigious Amrohi family in Bollywood. And now, insiders have confirmed that he is none other than Bilal Amrohi, known for his role in the film “O Teri” alongside Pulkit Samrat.

More About Bilal Amrohi

Bilal comes from a lineage steeped in cinematic history. He is the grandson of the iconic director Kamal Amrohi and actress Meena Kumari, renowned figures from the golden era of Bollywood in the 1960s.

Bilal’s father, Tajdar Amrohi, is a noted film producer behind films like “Razia Sultan,” starring Hema Malini. His mother, Nilofar Amrohi, is the sister of Mazhar Khan, ex husband of Zeenat Aman.

Adding more to his connections, Bilal is married to Saachi, daughter of Kumar Gaurav and Namrata Dutt, making him the son-in-law of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Namrata.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating Bilal Amrohi’s appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the upcoming season!