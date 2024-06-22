Bigg Boss OTT 3: Fans declare WINNER already!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang. The premiere night was spectacular, with 16 interesting contestants entering the house. Just a day into the show, fans are already predicting potential winners.

One name that is being discussed a lot is of rapper Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy. Fans are already calling him the winner of the season. Many viewers were impressed with his presence on the premiere night, and even host Anil Kapoor seemed quite impressed.

Check out some reactions of fans below.

However, it is still too early to decide a winner, as a long journey lies ahead. Only time will tell which contestant will emerge as the strongest and ultimately win the show.

Who is Naezy, Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant?

Naved Shaikh, better known by his stage name Naezy, is a rapper from Mumbai. He shot to fame with the song “Mere Gully Mein,” in collaboration with DIVINE. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s role in the movie “Gully Boy,” directed by Zoya Akhtar, was based on him. Some of his top songs include “Asal Hustle,” “Mere Gully Mein,” and “Aafat Waapas.”

What do you think about him? Will he manage to win the show? Comment below.

