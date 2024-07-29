Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Which contestant will be OUT from top 6?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches its grand finale, hosted by the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor, the anticipation and excitement among fans are at an all-time high. This weekend, the show will crown its winner, but not before another shocking twist shakes the house.

Last week’s double elimination saw Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey exit the house, reducing the contestant count to the top 7. In a gripping turn of events, one more contestant’s journey is about to end in a surprising mid-week eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Elimination Before Finale

During the final nomination task, the contestants were divided into two teams. Team A, comprising Ranvir, Naezy, and Kritika, emerged victorious, securing their spots as the first three finalists of the season. Team B, including Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sai Ketan, lost the task and faced the harsh reality of nomination. Armaan Malik, serving as the sanchalak, was already nominated.

Kya Luv Kataria ye task complete kar payege haste haste? pic.twitter.com/pQplbowLVC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2024

This leaves Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik in the danger zone for the last eviction before the finale. Talks among viewers and insiders have it that Sai Ketan Rao or Armaan Malik may be the ones to bid farewell just days before the grand finale.

As the final eviction looms, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who truly deserves to be in the top 6? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.