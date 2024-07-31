Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria’s TOTAL fees for 40 episodes

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed one of the biggest and shocking elimination last night in which not one but two contestants were ousted from the Anil Kapoor hosted show just two days before the finale. Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, who were nominated for the last eviction round of the season, were shown the exit door by Bigg Boss, leaving Kataria’s fan shocked and angry.

Lovekesh Kataria’s exit has sparked outrage among his supporters with multiple hashtags like Boycott Bigg Boss, Deserving Winner Katariam Real Winner Kataria, Asli Winner Kataria and Unfair Eviction of Kataria, trending big on social media platforms.

The YouTuber is out of the house now, so, let’s have a look at his total earnings from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Lovekesh Kataria Bigg Boss OTT 3 Salary

Love managed to stay for 40 days, almost 6 weeks in the show and he charged between Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per episode for his participation. So, his total earnings for 40 days stand at around Rs 80 lakhs to 1.2 crore. It is said that he was one of the highest paid contestants on BB OTT 3.

Top 5 Contestants

Post Lovekesh and Armaan’s elimination, the top 5 finalists left in the race to win Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sana Makbul. Let’s wait and see who will grab the trophy. The finale episode will be aired on August 2 on Jio Cinema app.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.