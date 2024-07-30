Bigg Boss OTT 3: Makers to oust TRENDING contestant from finale

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just couple of days away from its grand finale and excitement and tension are at an all-time high. The show’s finale is expected to take place this weekend, though the official date of August 2 is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Currently, seven contestants are left in the house, but with a mid-week eviction looming, the competition is about to get even fiercer. Insiders hint at a possible double eviction to narrow down the contestants to the top five.

Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, and Kritika Malik have secured their spots as finalists. Meanwhile, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria are nominated and will be facing the last elimination of the season. And now, we have an interesting update on the upcoming eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale Week Eviction

Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul are said be to safe and have reached the finale. Unfortunately, Sai Ketan Rao and Armaan Malik will be leaving the show, after coming so close to grand finale. An official announcement is expected today.

Breaking !!



Okay No more suspense GOOD NEWS #LuvKataria & #SanaMakbul both are SAFE 101% CONFIRMED✅



Makers will eliminate #SaiKetanRao & by votes Armaan will be evicted waiting for their eviction!!



Eviction may happen mid night 2-3AM#BiggBossOTT3 — The Khabri (@thekhbri_) July 29, 2024

As the show gears up for its final showdown, fans eagerly await the thrilling conclusion to this season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Who do you think will win? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show's finale.