Bigg Boss OTT 3: Mobile phones distributed to all 16 contestants

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 3 has begun, and the premiere night was nothing short of spectacular. Anil Kapoor, the jhakaas host of the season, made a grand entry and enthralled the audience with performances on his popular songs. He introduced the 16 contestants of the season, who were then locked inside the house.

A major change was announced by Anil Kapoor at the end of the premiere episode: for the first time in the show’s history, mobile phones will be allowed inside the house.

Contestants Give Phones In Bigg Boss OTT 3

During last night’s Live Feed, Bigg Boss called each contestant into the confession room to give them a mobile phone. Luv Kataria was the first contestant to receive phone followed by Naezy. These phones will be used to receive messages from Bigg Boss and communicate with other contestants. They will also show the time.

Who Is Baharwala aka Spy Contestant?

An intriguing twist this season is the introduction of the ‘Baharwala’ contestant. Sana Sultan has been announced as the first Baharwali (in-house spy), will receive updates from the outside world through her phone. Bigg Boss has granted her immunity from nominations, but if the public feels she isn’t performing well as a spy, she could be replaced by another contestant. It is expected that a new spy will be introduced each week.

