Bigg Boss OTT 3: Mr Faisu’s friend confirmed, name and photos

Mumbai: Contrary to earlier reports of its cancellation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is indeed happening, as confirmed by the makers themselves on Instagram. Endemol Shine recently unveiled the first poster of BB OTT 3, featuring Salman Khan as the host, officially confirming the show’s return.

Since the announcement, speculation about the potential contestants has been rampant across the internet.

Adnaan Shaikh In Bigg Boss OTT 3

The latest name to surface is that of popular social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh, also known as Adnaan 07.

According to a recent report by ETimes, Adnaan, who is a popular member of Mr Faisu’s gang, has been finalized as a contestant for Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding his participation.

Who exactly is Adnaan Shaikh?

Adnaan is a renowned Indian TikTok star, model, and social media influencer hailing from Mumbai. His journey began with a short ad film alongside Akshay Kumar, propelling him into the limelight of the entertainment industry. Adnaan has appeared in several music albums including “Badnaam,” “Nazar Na Lag Jaye,” “Diamond Ring,” and others.

He gained further recognition with his participation in MTV Ace Of Space – Season 2. He enjoys massive fan following of 11.4 million on Instagram.

Do you want to see Adnaan in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.