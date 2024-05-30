Bigg Boss OTT 3 new host, start date, contestants list and more

Not Salman Khan, but Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be hosting the next season of Bigg Boss OTT

Published: 30th May 2024
'Sab Bhool jaoge...': Bigg Boss OTT 3 premier date announced
Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most watched controversial reality shows of India, Bigg Boss is coming back on screens with the third season of its OTT version. As Bigg Boss OTT 3 nears its premiere, let’s have a look at all the updates about the upcominh show here, from host to contestants names.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 New Host

Not Salman Khan, but Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be hosting the next season of BB OTT. Bhaijaan said no to the show due to his other work commitments. He is currently working on his next project Sikandar. So, Anil will be taking over Salman’s duties.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premeire Date

Recently, Jio Cinema officially announced BB OTT 3. It is all set to premiere in June, however, the exact date has not been unveiled yet. Insiders suggest that the show might begin from second week of June.

First Promo

Contestants List

Several names from the YouTube, social media and television world have been doing rounds on internet. According to reports, Bollywood actor Bilal Amrohi, known for his role in the film “O Teri” alongside Pulkit Samrat, is said to be the first confirmed contestant of BB OTT 3. Other rumoured contestants include — Delbar Arya, Adnaan Shaikh, Pankit Thakker, Kanika Mann, among others.

