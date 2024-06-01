Bigg Boss OTT 3: New list of all 13 contestants with photos

Mumbai: The most awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to arrive in the third week of June and the anticipation among fans is all time high. With Anil Kapoor replacing the OG Salman Khan as host upcoming season, viewers can expect yet another thrilling and entertaining ride of BB.

Latest buzz suggests that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin from June 22 and will run for almost 6 weeks. It will be followed by Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List 2024

While there has been no official confirmation about the contestants’ list, speculations are running rampant on the internet, with several names from the industry and YouTube world making their way into the gossip mills. We have some names who are expected to be seen entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Check them out below.

1. Rapper RCR aka Rohi Kumar Chaudhary

2. Temptation Island fame Cheshta Bhagat

3. Temptation Island fame Nikhil Mehta

4. Foreign quota – Entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok

5. Bilal Amrohi

6. Pankit Thakker

7. Delbar Arya

8. Punjabi Singer Navjeet Singh

9. Punjabi Singer Nirwair Pannu

10. YouTuber Jatin Talwar

11. Youtuber Nidhi Talwar

12. YouTuber Khushi Punjaban

13. YouTuber Vivek Choudhary

However, an official confirmation on the above names is still awaited.

As the clock ticks closer to the much-anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans are counting down the days and eagerly waiting for the final confirmation of the celebrity contestants. Like every year, the show promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, controversies, and unexpected alliances, making it a must-watch for BB lovers.

