Bigg Boss OTT 3 to start from THIS date in May, mark calenders!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the popular reality show. Following the success of Bigg Boss 17, which saw Munawar Faruqui’s win amidst massive viewer support, all eyes are now on the upcoming seasons – Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Bigg Boss 18.

The digital version, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is set to kick off first followed by its TV counterpart. Salman Khan, the charismatic host, is gearing up to return to the digital world with OTT season 3, promising viewers another thrilling season. According to a latest report by TOI, the premiere date for BB OTT 3 has been revealed.

Mark your calendars for May 15, 2024, as BB OTT 3 is scheduled to premiere on this date. Viewers can once again immerse themselves in the drama and excitement of the reality show on JioCinema, with round-the-clock footage and hourly episodes, just like the previous seasons.

While fans eagerly await Salman Khan’s return and the unveiling of the official promo, buzz suggests that preparations are already in full swing. Makers are reportedly reaching out to celebrities, and Salman Khan is expected to shoot the first promo soon. However, an official announcement is still awaited, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.