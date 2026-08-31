Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Here’s full list of 10 confirmed contestants

Hyderabad: It is Bigg Boss season once again, and the much-loved reality show is all set to return in multiple languages across India. Among the upcoming editions is Bigg Boss Telugu 10, which is gearing up for a grand launch on September 6.

The Telugu version of the reality show has completed nine successful seasons. After Jr NTR hosted the first season and Natural Star Nani took over the second, Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the show since the third season. He will return as the host for the landmark 10th season as well.

This time, the makers have planned the season around a ‘Dasavataram’ concept, marking the show’s 10th edition. According to the latest reports, only 10 contestants will initially enter the Bigg Boss house, while additional celebrities are expected to join the game through mid-week and wild card entries as the season progresses.

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Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant list

The makers are also conducting an ‘Agni Pariksha’ talent hunt to select commoners for the show. Two or three common-man contestants could reportedly make their way into the house.

Meanwhile, several celebrity names are doing the rounds online as confirmed contestants. The list includes:

Telugu TV actress Chaitra Rai Actress Varshini Sounderajan Telugu TV actor Mukesh Gowda Actor Krishnudu Temper Vamshi Jabardasth fame Naresh Jabardasth fame Ramprasad Chennai Love Story actor Adith Arun Actress Debjani Modak YouTuber Sudheer Reddy

These names are currently being reported as possible contestants, and an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is set to premiere on September 6 at 7 pm, with a grand opening ceremony featuring Nagarjuna and the introduction of the contestants.

With the ‘Dasavataram’ theme, a limited number of initial contestants and several expected mid-week and wild card entries, the 10th season is already generating considerable buzz among Telugu television audiences.