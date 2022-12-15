Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Sri Satya removed from the show

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to get its top 5 finalists tomorrow

Published: 15th December 2022
Hyderabad: Fear of mid-week elimination looms over contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as the show enters its final week. Viewers can expect an exciting twist in tonight’s episode post which the season will get its top 5 strong finalists.

BB Telugu 6 audience is eager to find out which unlucky contestant will leave the show just before the finale.

Sri Satya’s Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 6

We hear that one of the popular and most-loved contenders of the season Sri Satya’s journey in BB Telugu 6 has ended. Her elimination is likely to be showcased in tonight’s episode. It was just two days ago we predicted her mid-week elimination. So yes, Sri Satya is all set to bid adieu to the show ending her journey in the finale week.

So, finally, we have the top five contestants for the finale.

  • LV Revanth
  • Rohit Sahni
  • Adi Reddy
  • Shrihan
  • Keerthi Bhat

