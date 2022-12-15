Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Sri Satya removed from the show

Hyderabad: Fear of mid-week elimination looms over contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as the show enters its final week. Viewers can expect an exciting twist in tonight’s episode post which the season will get its top 5 strong finalists.

BB Telugu 6 audience is eager to find out which unlucky contestant will leave the show just before the finale.

Sri Satya’s Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 6

We hear that one of the popular and most-loved contenders of the season Sri Satya’s journey in BB Telugu 6 has ended. Her elimination is likely to be showcased in tonight’s episode. It was just two days ago we predicted her mid-week elimination. So yes, Sri Satya is all set to bid adieu to the show ending her journey in the finale week.

Also Read Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Makers to remove THIS contestant tomorrow

So, finally, we have the top five contestants for the finale.

LV Revanth

Rohit Sahni

Adi Reddy

Shrihan

Keerthi Bhat

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 6.