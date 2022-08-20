Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna’s salary leaked, check here

Hyderabad: It is no doubt that the captive-reality show Bigg Boss is the most loved in India, owing to which the show has several versions in languages other than Hindi. One version is the Bigg Boss Telugu which has created a sensation among fans ever since it first aired in 2017. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the 6th season of the show (Bigg Boss 6) after it wrapped up the last season in December 2021.

We had earlier reported that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is going to arrive on September 4, 2022, and just like the past three seasons, Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna is going to host this season as well.

Lately, Nagarjuna’s salary for Bigg Boss has been grabbing the headlines a lot. So, in this write-up, we are going to reveal his salary.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Nagarjuna’s Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 6

And his remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will blow away your mind! Well, if the latest reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna has demanded a pay hike than what he got for the 5th season. For the unversed, he reportedly charged Rs. 12 lakhs per episode which totaled to a whopping Rs 12 crores for the entire season last year.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Nagarjuna is likely to take 15 crores for hosting Bigg Boss 6. An official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Quite a huge paycheck isn’t it?