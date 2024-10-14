Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 9 Contestants to face next eviction [List]

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, Kirrak Seetha walked out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house in the latest episode, ending her journey after five eventful weeks. With her eviction, 15 contestants, including the old participants and wildcard entries, continue in the race for the coveted title.

As a new week begins, the game intensifies with a fresh round of nominations. The housemates have already undergone the nomination process for Week 6, which will be aired in the upcoming two episodes. To the surprise of many, more than half of the house has been nominated for this week’s elimination round. A total of nine contestants are in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nominated Contestants Week 6:

Prerana Hariteja Nabeel Afridi Naga Manikanta Gautham Tasty Teja Nikhil Prithviraj Yashmi

The nominations task this week was particularly interesting, leading to the unexpected outcome of so many housemates facing potential elimination. With such a large number of contestants nominated, we wonder if a double eviction is on the cards. As previously reported, the makers of the show have planned a total of three double eliminations this season. One double eviction took place during Week 4, leaving two more to go.

Only time will reveal whether a shocking double eviction is on the cards this week. The drama continues to unfold in the Bigg Boss house, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will survive this tough round of eliminations.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.