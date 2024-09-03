Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Aditya to Nabeel, salaries of all contestants

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, hosted by the ever-charismatic Nagarjuna Akkineni, has officially kicked off, sparking excitement among fans and viewers alike. This season, the show boasts a diverse mix of contestants, each bringing their unique flair to the table. As the drama unfolds, curiosity about the contestants’ earnings per episode has become a hot topic of discussion.
Buzz has it that the remuneration of the contestants varies significantly based on their popularity and stature. The earnings per episode reportedly range from Rs 1 lakh to a staggering Rs 5 lakh this season.
Highest Paid Contestants
Aditya Om has emerged as the highest-paid contestant this season, commanding an impressive Rs 5 lakh per episode. Not far behind is anchor Vishnupriya Bhimineni, who reportedly charges Rs 4 lakh per episode, making her one of the top earners in the house.
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants Remunerations
Here’s a breakdown of the per-episode salaries of the contestants:
- Aditya Om: Rs 5 lakh
- Vishnupriya Bhimineni: Rs 4 lakh
- Yashmi Gowda: Rs 2.5 lakh
- Nikhil Maliyakkal: Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh
- Shekar Basha: Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh
- Abhay Naveen: Rs 2 lakh
- Kiraak Seetha: Rs 2 lakh
- Nabeel Afridi: Rs 2 lakh each
- Nainika: Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh
- Prithviraj Shetty: Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh
- Bezawada Bebakka: Rs 1 lakh each
- Prerna Kambam: Rs 1 lakh each
- Naga Manikanta: Rs 1 lakh each
As the show gains momentum, fans are eagerly watching to see how these contestants fare in the competition. With such a talented lineup, this season promises to be an entertaining ride.
As the show gains momentum, fans are eagerly watching to see how these contestants fare in the competition. With such a talented lineup, this season promises to be an entertaining ride.