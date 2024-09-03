Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Aditya to Nabeel, salaries of all contestants

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, hosted by the ever-charismatic Nagarjuna Akkineni, has officially kicked off, sparking excitement among fans and viewers alike. This season, the show boasts a diverse mix of contestants, each bringing their unique flair to the table. As the drama unfolds, curiosity about the contestants’ earnings per episode has become a hot topic of discussion.

Buzz has it that the remuneration of the contestants varies significantly based on their popularity and stature. The earnings per episode reportedly range from Rs 1 lakh to a staggering Rs 5 lakh this season.

Highest Paid Contestants

Aditya Om has emerged as the highest-paid contestant this season, commanding an impressive Rs 5 lakh per episode. Not far behind is anchor Vishnupriya Bhimineni, who reportedly charges Rs 4 lakh per episode, making her one of the top earners in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants Remunerations

Here’s a breakdown of the per-episode salaries of the contestants:

Aditya Om: Rs 5 lakh

Vishnupriya Bhimineni: Rs 4 lakh

Yashmi Gowda: Rs 2.5 lakh

Nikhil Maliyakkal: Rs 2 to 2.25 lakh

Shekar Basha: Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh

Abhay Naveen: Rs 2 lakh

Kiraak Seetha: Rs 2 lakh

Nabeel Afridi: Rs 2 lakh each

Nainika: Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh

Prithviraj Shetty: Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh

Bezawada Bebakka: Rs 1 lakh each

Prerna Kambam: Rs 1 lakh each

Naga Manikanta: Rs 1 lakh each

As the show gains momentum, fans are eagerly watching to see how these contestants fare in the competition. With such a talented lineup, this season promises to be an entertaining ride.

Who is your favorite contestant this season? Let us know in the comments below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.