Who is Nabeel Afridi, trending Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has officially started, and the buzz around the show is high already. Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season features a diverse lineup of 14 contestants hailing from various corners of the entertainment world, including television, YouTube, and social media.

One contestant who has already caught the audience’s attention is Nabeel Afridi. So, who is he? Let us know more about him.

Everything About Nabeel Afridi

A popular social media personality, Nabeel rose to fame through his YouTube channel, ‘Warangal Diaries’ which he started around 2015. With a following of 479K on Instagram and a staggering 1.62M subscribers on YouTube, Nabeel is known for his comedy videos that consistently rack up millions of views.

In his Instagram bio, Nabeel describes himself as an actor, director, editor, and filmmaker, showcasing his multifaceted talents. His entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has sparked curiosity among fans, eager to see how he navigates the challenges of the show.

Nabeel’s excitement for the competition was evident in one of his recent Instagram posts, where he confidently declared, “Bigg Boss 8 khelinge, jeetenge aur bahar aayenge,” signaling his determination to win.

Splitsvilla 10 and popular Hindi television actor Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob is also supporting Nabeel in BB Telugu 8 house.

As the show progresses, all eyes are on Nabeel Afridi. Will he emerge as a fan favorite? Only time will tell. Are you supporting him? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out more photos and videos of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Nabeel Afridi.