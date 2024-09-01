Bigg Boss Telugu 8 begins tonight with exciting new twists

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is starting tonight, and fans are excited as if it’s a big festival. Once again, Nagarjuna is the host, and he’s set to make a strong impression. Fans can tune in on Star Maa or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The first promo has already become quite popular, with Nagarjuna hinting that this season will be “limitless.”

14 Contestants Enter the House in Pairs

This season, 14 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house, but here’s the twist—they will enter as pairs, not as individuals. This is different from previous seasons where contestants used to enter solo. With seven pairs entering the house, this new setup is expected to create fresh and interesting dynamics.

Exciting Grand Launch Episode

The grand launch episode, airing tonight at 7 PM, promises entertainment, with special guests and fun tasks. Celebrities like Nani and Priyanka Mohan will join the show for promotions, adding to the excitement.

Special Guests and Surprising Twists

The show will also feature appearances by stars like Rana and Nivetha Thomas, who will join Nagarjuna for some fun moments. Director Anil Ravipudi will enter the Bigg Boss house and introduce a twist right from the first week. He announced that one contestant will be swapped out for a new one, adding an unexpected twist to the game.

There’s also exciting news about Nagarjuna, who returns as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. Reports suggest that his pay for this season has seen a significant increase, reportedly doubling from what he received last season.

This season is unique because celebrities will enter the house as couples, not individually. This change is likely to bring new challenges and make the show more thrilling for viewers.

Ex-Housemates to Join the Fun

To make things even more exciting, an ex-housemate from previous seasons will enter the house every week. This will bring back familiar faces and add extra excitement to the show.

With Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 starting tonight, viewers can look forward to a season full of surprises, fun, and endless entertainment. This year’s Bigg Boss is sure to be different from any other before!