Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Female contestant set to exit show today

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is just around the corner and the much-anticipated winner is set to be crowned on December 15. The countdown has officially begun as fans gear up for the final showdown. However, before the finale, all eyes are on this weekend’s episodes, which will witness season’s final eviction.

Currently, 7 contestants are in the house. Avinash has already secured his spot as the first finalist, leaving the rest of the housemates — Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Gautham, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi, and Rohini nominated for elimination this week.

The voting lines for this week’s elimination have officially closed, and the bottom two contestants are none other than Vishnupriya and Rohini.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the fandom, as both contestants have been strong performers with a considerable fan following. So, it’s clear that any elimination at this stage will leave fans stunned.

Earlier speculation suggested that Nabeel Afridi was in the danger zone, but his voting numbers witnessed a significant boost, pushing him to safe place. With Nabeel out of the hot seat, it’s now a direct face-off between Vishnupriya and Rohini.

The decision on who will leave just days before the finale is bound to be a nail-biter.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.