Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani’s remuneration for 4 weeks

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is slowly sailing towards its finale and so fary several contestants said goodbye to the show. The ninth week of the popular reality show marked the end of Nayani Pavani’s journey, who became the latest contestant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

This week’s nominationed contestants were — Gautam Krishna, Yashmi Goud, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, and Nayani Pavani. The competition was intense, with voting patterns shifting throughout the week. Yashmi Goud initially took the lead in the polls, with Gautam Krishna trailing closely behind. Ultimately, the elimination boiled down to Nayani Pavani and Hariteja, with Hariteja securing enough votes to stay in the house, ending Nayani’s journey.

Nayani Pavani’s Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Salary

Nayani Pavani entered the show as a wild card contestant on October 6 and stayed for four weeks. It is said that she charged Rs 1.5 lakh per week. Her 28-day stint brought in substantial earnings of approximately Rs 6 lakhs. Despite her efforts and strategies, the ninth-week elimination saw her bowing out of the competition.

With Nayani’s exit, the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is now left with 12 contestants, all vying for a spot in the finale.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.