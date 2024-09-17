Bigg Boss Telugu 8 polls: Not Yashmi, check out bottom 2 names

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been buzzing with drama, fights, and non-stop entertainment, keeping fans hooked to their screens. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show has already seen two contestants, Shekar Basha and Bezwada Bebakka, leave the house.

As the third week approaches, all eyes are on who will be the next to exit.

Week 3 Nominated Contestants

Currently, 12 contestants are left in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house, and the tension is rising with 8 of them nominated for elimination this week. The contestants on the chopping block are:

Yashmi Gowda

Prerana

Seetha

Vishnupriya

Nainika

Naga Manikanta

Prithviraj

Abhay Naveen

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination Week 3

According to the latest voting trends and several online polls, Prithviraj and Abhay Naveen are trailing with the fewest votes, placing them in the bottom two. While some fans are predicting that Yashmi Gowda might get eliminated this week, polling results suggest otherwise, with Yashmi receiving stronger support compared to Abhay and Prithviraj.

Despite the predictions, the elimination process in Bigg Boss can be unpredictable, and anything can happen in the final moments before the results are announced. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the house in Week 3. Will it be Prithviraj, Abhay Naveen, or a surprise elimination?

Fans continue to debate online, with many wondering if Yashmi should be the one to leave. Let’s wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.