Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya’s TOTAL reported earnings for 4 weeks

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is delivering one surprise after another! In a shocking twist, Soniya Akula was evicted from the house, despite rumors that she had strong backing from the makers. Her sudden exit in the fourth week left fans and housemates stunned.

Soniya Akula: From Spotlight to Elimination

Soniya, known for her outspoken nature and frequent arguments with other contestants, quickly became a standout contestant. However, her bold personality didn’t sit well with everyone. Fights with Nikhil and Prithviraj created tension, and the growing negativity around her eventually led to her eviction.

Many housemates and viewers felt that Soniya was trying to control or influence Nikhil and Prithviraj’s gameplay, which hurt her chances of staying. In the nomination process, she received fewer votes, and most housemates also voted against her. Host Nagarjuna made the final announcement, and Soniya was shown the door.

Soniya’s Remuneration From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Despite her exit, Soniya didn’t leave empty-handed. Reports suggest she earned Rs. 1.50 lakhs per week during her time in the house, totaling Rs. 6 lakhs for her four-week stay. Although her journey in the Bigg Boss house ended sooner than expected, she walked away with a decent paycheck.

After her eviction, Soniya clarified that she never intended to manipulate anyone, and her advice to Nikhil and Prithviraj was purely friendly. Nikhil, who had formed a close bond with Soniya, got emotional and even shed tears during her exit.

Rumors are now circulating about potential wild card entries, with some speculating that Soniya might return to the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Mid-week Elimination

In a latest update, we hear that a shocking mid-week elimination is set to take place in the fifth week. Yes, you read that right! A mid-week elimination is confirmed to happen this Thursday, sending one of the nominated contestants home before the usual weekend eviction.