Bigg Boss Telugu 8 ‘Ticket to Finale’: Names of 3 winners

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is around the corner, so the excitement and tension inside the house have reached new heights. With just a few days left for the finale week, preparations are in full swing, and the much-anticipated Ticket to Finale tasks are keeping both contestants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

The grand finale, rumored to take place on December 15, is yet to be officially announced, but the housemates are already battling it out for a spot in the coveted top five.

The remaining contestants — Nikhil, Prerana, Prithviraj, Vishnupriya, Nabeel Afridi, Tasty Teja, Rohini, Gautham, and Avinash are giving their all in the tasks to secure their position in the finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Ticket To Finale

So far, three intense tasks have been conducted as part of the Ticket to Finale series. The winners of these tasks are —

1. Rohini

2. Tasty Teja

3. Nikhil

Their victories have boosted their chances of becoming finalists.

However, the competition has also brought some unexpected shockers. Popular contestants Nabeel Afridi and Vishnupriya have been eliminated from the Ticket to Finale race, leaving their fans disappointed. Despite this, they still have a chance to fight their way back into the top five through upcoming tasks.

Who will secure their place in the top five? Will there be more twists before the grand finale? Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.