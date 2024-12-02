Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Which finalist will EXIT with Rs 10 lakh?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is gearing up for an intense grand finale on December 15. Just two weeks are left and the competition has narrowed down to seven contestants: Nikhil, Gautham, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi, Vishnupriya, Rohini, and Avinash.

Avinash secured his spot as the first finalist after winning the coveted Ticket to Finale task, making him a frontrunner for the title. However, Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictable turns, and the upcoming episodes are expected to feature the iconic money bag twist, which has become a tradition in the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Briefcase

Every season, the finalists are presented with an opportunity to take a cash prize and voluntarily exit the race just before the winner is crowned. Last year in Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Prince Yawar opted to walk away with Rs 15 lakhs, a move that created a buzz among fans. This year, insiders suggest that the briefcase will contain Rs 10 lakhs, a slightly reduced amount.

Talks among Bigg Boss circles hint that the show’s makers are considering offering the money bag to Avinash, the first finalist, as a strategic move. While this twist is still under discussion, it has already sparked curiosity among fans about whether Avinash will take the offer or continue his fight for the trophy.

Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.