Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who got evicted in week 5? Name leaked

Hyderabad: The excitement and tension in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is all time high as the house will face a major eviction during this weekend’s episodes. Six contestants were on the chopping block this week, including Yashmi, Seetha, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Mehaboob, and Gangavva.

However, it was a tough week for Seetha and Vishnupriya, who found themselves in the danger zone with the least number of votes.

While the other four contestants managed to garner a good amount of public support, the bottom two — Vishnupriya and Seetha were left fighting for their place in the house. After days of speculation and intense voting, the latest updates from the sets have revealed the name of the eliminated contestant.

Seetha Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Kiraak Seetha has bid farewell to the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house after receiving the fewest votes this week. Yes, you read that right! Seetha’s journey came to an end after 5 weeks.

The shooting for the weekend episodes, hosted by Nagarjuna, is currently underway, and Seetha’s elimination will be aired on Sunday night. Fans who were rooting for her were left disappointed as she narrowly lost out to Vishnupriya in the vote count.

With Seetha’s exit, 15 contestants now remain in the race for the title, and viewers can expect more surprises and twists in the coming weeks.

