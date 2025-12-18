Hyderabad: The most awaited moment for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 fans is almost here. The grand finale of the popular reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna, is all set to air on Sunday, December 21, from 7 PM. Viewers can catch the finale episode on Star Maa and JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has officially entered its finale week, with Tanuja, Emanuel, Kalyan, Sanjana, and Pavan emerging as the top five finalists. Among them, Tanuja and Kalyan are currently leading the voting race, as per ongoing audience trends and social media buzz.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Bottom 3

According to the latest report by Track Tollywood, three contestants from the top five are said to have higher chances of elimination. The report suggests that Sanjjanaa is likely to finish in fifth place, followed by Pavan in fourth place, while Emmanuel may secure the third position.

If these predictions turn out to be true, the real battle for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title will be between Tanuja and Kalyan. The top two finalists are reportedly receiving very close vote counts, making the finale even more thrilling.

So, the top 5 ranks as per latest voting trends and buzz are —

Thanuja

Kalyan

Emmanuel

Pavan

Sanjjanaa

With just two days to go for the grand finale, anticipation is at an all-time high. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Comment below.