Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 2 faces troubles, here’s latest update

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss reality show is very popular. It is already running successfully in different Indian languages and even has increased good popularity in Telugu. Bigg Boss has produced 7 seasons in Telugu till now. NTR kicked off the first season, with Nani taking over the second. King Nagarjuna replaced Bigg Boss from the 3rd season.

The show is not only aired on TV but also on OTT. Previously, this show was also held on OTT with the name Bigg Boss Non-Stop. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT turned out to be Bindu Madhavi.

There was a talk that Bigg Boss OTT Telugu would return with its season 2 in February. However, now there is a rumor that the digital version of the show has been cancelled.

Bigg Boss OTT Telugu was supposed to have a few contestants from season 7. But, it is also said that other than them, others are not willing enough to take part in the OTT version. They are only willing to join when it is a TV series. According to rumors in the film circles, no one is keen to become part of Bigg Boss OTT, regardless of how much payment is offered.

Moreover, it is claimed that King Nagarjuna is unavailable. He has a series of shootings. Therefore, the organizers are considering scrapping Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It remains to be seen how much is actually true in these reports.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 had a good TRP. In this season the winner was the farmer’s son Pallavi Prasanth. Then, there was a lot of noise outside Annapurna Studios. Cars and RTC buses were destroyed. It is said that the impact of this has now fallen on Bigg Boss OTT.