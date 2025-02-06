Bihar: 2 men arrested for obscene dance in burqa at Saraswati puja pandal

Bihar’s Begusarai district police arrested two Hindu men on Wednesday, February 5, for dancing obscenely in a Saraswati Puja pandal while dressed in Muslim female attire, including burqas. The incident reportedly occurred under the Phulwadiya police station limits in the Phulwadiyaganj area.

The arrests were made after a video of the event surfaced on social media that showed the two young men dressed in black burqas dancing inappropriately on stage to a Bhojpuri song.

The provocative dance was performed during the Saraswati Puja rituals on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Dhobi Tola, Ward Number 20 of the district, TV9 Bharatvarsh reported.

According to DSP Ramesh Prasad Singh, upon receiving the information a police team was immediately sent to the incident site. The authorities verified the video clip as legitimate while also recognizing two male participants. The police authorities arrested both after their identification.

“Authorities are interrogating the involved men to learn if they intended to deliberate provocation or if their actions amounted to failed humour,” the police official said.