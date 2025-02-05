UP police arrest man over video call with Pakistani cleric

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a 24-year-old Muslim man identified as Mohammad Aqeel, a native of Narullapur village of Mirzapur on the charges of “sedition” following a livestream with a Pakistani cleric.

Aqeel was arrested on January 30 under section 152 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which corresponds to actions that threaten the unity and sovereignty of the country.

In a viral video of the conversation, the young man was seen questioning a Pakistan-based prominent clergy, Maulana Mohammad Ali Mirza. Aqeel had questioned the clergy over terming the Muslims as martyrs who died during a clash with UP police over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey order in Sambhal on November 24.

Responding to his question, Maulana Mirza affirmed that they should indeed be considered martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the noble cause.

The clergy is further heard suggesting Aqeel approach an Indian court or police if “Hindus claim the mosque was a temple earlier” and have the matter solved legally instead of taking the law into their hands which will lead to further loss of Indian Muslims.

#Sambhal, UP : Mohd. Aqeel Qureshi, son of Alam, resident of village Mirzapur, Sambhal arrested on Friday on charges of treason for talking on a video call with Pakistani Maulana Mohammad Ali Mirza in a live show 15 days ago.



Aqeel had asked Maulana “whether the people who died… pic.twitter.com/zizMPM5zb6 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) February 1, 2025

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Hindu right-wing outfits expressed outrage and demanded his immediate arrest. Acting swiftly, the UP police have taken a stern stance on the matter, asserting that the video was “based on false facts” and has “damaged” the country’s image.

Speaking on the arrest, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shrish Chandra stated that the video not only hurt public sentiments but also tarnished the country’s image on a global level. “We seized his mobile phone, in which we discovered chats with the Pakistani maulana,” ASP Chandra said.

According to the reports, Aqeel was presented before a local court on Friday, January 31 and sent to jail. “Further evidence is being collected. We are also probing whether he was involved in the November violence,” ASP added.