Bihar: 20-year-old murdered at Chhath Puja in Muzaffarpur

Bihar: A young man was lynched to death during a Chhath puja in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday. The boy had gone to meet a girl, a Hindu, at the pooja ghat.

Police said that the victim, identified as a 20-year-old, who reportedly belonged to a Muslim community and the girl (almost the same age) were in a relationship for over two years. “The girl’s family had earlier registered a kidnapping case against the boy after they eloped and the boy had to spend a few months in jail,” police added.

The victim left his house on Sunday and reached the spot of puja in the evening. The girl’s family members were performing rituals when they recognized the boy and accused him of harassing the girl. They caught him and assaulted him with bricks and stones after which he died on the spot, said a senior police officer.

“We are investigating the incident. We are looking at various aspects. The two had courted each other and eloped. A case pertaining to this is still continuing in court. We do not know whether the relationship between the two continued or there was a breakup. The investigation will reveal these things,” Kanti police station sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar Pal was quoted by The Telegraph.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered and the body was sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The body reached the deceased’s house on Monday after the post-mortem, following which the residents of the area protested with the body by blocking roads for several hours, demanding the arrest of his killers.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the SP of Muzafarpur, he denied information about the victim including his name.

A team of police later rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd.