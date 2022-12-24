Bihar: 5 men forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans

The young men were thrashed for allegedly chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" as they celebrated winning a game of badminton and recorded a video in the process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th December 2022 7:41 pm IST

Bhojpur: Five persons were thrashed by locals and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ before being arrested for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Bihar’s Chandi village of Bhojpur district.

The young men were celebrating after winning a game of badminton. a video was recorded in the process.

Soon after, the video went viral and offended many Hindutva workers in the area. A few of them assaulted five men from the group in the video including the one who is seen recording the video.

Also Read
UP: Principal arrested for making students sing ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ poem

They forced them to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad”.

The police are closely monitoring the video to nab the other accused. Further investigation is underway and the arrested individuals are being interrogated, police said on Friday.

While talking to ANI, station head officer (SHO) Chandi said, “We have just arrested five people in this matter and further action is going on.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button