Bihar: 5 men forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Bhojpur: Five persons were thrashed by locals and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ before being arrested for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Bihar’s Chandi village of Bhojpur district.

The young men were celebrating after winning a game of badminton. a video was recorded in the process.

Soon after, the video went viral and offended many Hindutva workers in the area. A few of them assaulted five men from the group in the video including the one who is seen recording the video.

They forced them to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad”.

The police are closely monitoring the video to nab the other accused. Further investigation is underway and the arrested individuals are being interrogated, police said on Friday.

While talking to ANI, station head officer (SHO) Chandi said, “We have just arrested five people in this matter and further action is going on.”

A group of people allegedly raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans after winning a badminton match in Bihar's Bhojpur.

(With ANI Inputs)