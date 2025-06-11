Bihar: 65-year-old man beaten to death; six absconding

Hyderabad: An elderly Muslim man passed away in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on June 10, after allegedly being beaten by a group of 6-7 men on June 8. The incident took place in Majhaura village in Amana Panchayat.

Police officials confirmed that the victim was identified as Mohammed Aziz Mansuri, a 65-year-old local.

Mansuri was targeted after an altercation with prime accused in the case, Raju Chaudhary, after the latter’s son collided with Mansuri while riding a bicycle.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sursand police station confirmed that Mansuri succumbed to his wounds after he failed to receive treatment.

A clip of Mansuri’s corpse in a bus has gone viral on social media, with viewers puzzled as to the circumstances leading up to his passing. According to social media posts, the police filed an FIR after much hassle and delay.

SHO Sursand further told Siasat.com that six individuals, including Raju Chaudhary, have been named in the FIR, filed under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhiti (BNS).

The police officials further added that all six are absconding, while investigations are underway.