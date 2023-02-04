Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial anti-Muslim remarks

Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against him.

Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 4th February 2023 7:16 pm IST
Yoga guru Ramdev Baba

Muzaffarpur: A Bihar-based rights activist on Saturday filed a complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his remarks at a recent meeting of seers.

At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, the yoga guru had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

“Ramdev’s statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments,” Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

