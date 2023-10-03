Bihar: All-party meet welcomes caste survey, BJP says there are irregularities

Patna: Bihar’s all party meeting, which was called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, has welcomed the caste based survey released by the Bihar government.

However, BJP said that there appear some irregularities in the census which need to be rectified.

BJP also asked why the state government has not released the economic survey report of the state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the state government has released a part of the survey report only.

“We firmly believe that all reports including the economic survey should also be released at the same time. Those who are having objections to this report, the state government should facilitate so that these objections can be raised and the state government rectifies it.”

CPI ML leader Mahboob Alam welcomed the release of caste based survey released by the Bihar government.

“The Bihar government, on the basis of this report, should make policies to benefit common people of the state. Besides, it should also make policies related to land reforms,” he said.

He said that BJP created a number of hurdles through court cases but failed.

“The leaders of BJP during the meeting pointed out that if any mistakes were made during the counting, it should be rectified,” Alam said.

Shakeel Ahmed, the Congress MLA said: “We welcome the caste based survey report released by the Bihar government. It will help to make policies for every caste. Bihar is the first state which has conducted the caste based survey on its own expenses. The BJP led central government had denied the survey. The Bihar government will soon release the economic survey reports as well.”