Bihar Appropriation Bill passed in assembly by voice vote

The bill, tabled by the state’s Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, was passed by voice vote.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2024 10:30 pm IST
Bihar Assembly
Bihar Assembly- IANS

Patna: The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2024 was passed in the state assembly on Thursday, clearing the deck for expenditure of Rs 47,512 crore from the treasury for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The bill, tabled by the state’s Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, was passed by voice vote.

“An amount of Rs 47,512.11 crore will be allocated to various departments for several projects in the current financial year,” Choudhary said while presenting the bill.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bihar Assembly passes bill to curb paper leaks, malpractices in exams

Earlier, while speaking on the allocation of additional funds of Rs 10,391.3 crore for the education department, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said around 1.80 lakh students studying in government schools in the state are getting “better facilities and a good academic environment”.

“The Bihar government has undertaken several infrastructure-related work in the education sector. Besides, it has recruited 1.73 lakh teachers for around 74,000 schools in the state,” he said.

“The state government has also laid special emphasis on girls’ education,” the minister added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2024 10:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button