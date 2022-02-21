Bihar: Bank reportedly asks Muslim girl to remove hijab

Begusarai: Amid ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, a video surfaced on social media claiming that authorities of a bank in Bihar reportedly asked a Muslim girl to remove the hijab.

In the video, a man and her daughter can be seen arguing over the issue. It has been claimed that the incident took place in UCO bank, Begusarai.

Meanwhile a girl in UCO Bank, Bihar told to take off her Hijab to withdraw cash. This video is from Begusarai Mansoor chowk.#HijabRow #Bihar #Islamophobia_In_India pic.twitter.com/Z5eCpXNpzx — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) February 20, 2022

Hijab controversy crosses Karnataka border

Hijab row which began in Udupi District of Karnataka has spread to Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia district recently issued a circular asking students to avoid wearing ‘religion-specific’ attire. This circular was issued after saffron-shawl-clad youngsters protested against two students who were wearing hijab inside college premises.

Earlier, the hijab row was triggered in Puducherry after a government school in Ariyankuppam stopped a Muslim girl from attending the class wearing hijab.

A similar incident was also reported in the neighboring state, Andhra Pradesh wherein hijab-wearing girls were not allowed to enter into class.

Karnataka hijab controversy

The hijab row started last month after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes.

Later, the students went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.