Bihar bypoll: Jan Suraaj party names candidate for Ramgarh seat

Patna: The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Tuesday, October 22 named Sushil Kushwaha as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat in Bihar.

The announcement was made by Kishor at a press conference in Kaimur district.

Kushwaha, a former BSP leader, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Buxar, a part of which is the Ramgarh assembly segment.

The by-poll was necessitated in Ramgarh following the election of RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh to the Lok Sabha.

By-elections will be held on four seats — Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj. The polling will be held on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The by-polls in all four seats were being held as their MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Jan Suraaj Party has already named former vice chief of the Army, Lieutenant General Krishna Singh, as its candidate for the Tarari assembly seat.