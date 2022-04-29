Bihar cop suspended for forcing a woman for body massage

Patna: An officer in-charge of a police post in Saharsa district of Bihar was suspended on the alleged charge of forcing a woman for his body massage, a police official said.

A video of this alleged incident went viral on social media and Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Lipi Singh has taken cognisance of the matter and suspended the alleged police officer with immediate effect.

The alleged officer, Shashi Bhushan Sinha was posted as Sub-Inspector and In-charge of Daghar police post under Nauhatta police station in the district.

As per the viral video, a woman came to Daghar police post and urged Sinha to release his son from the jail.

Sinha took advantage of her helplessness and asked her to do mustard oil massage on his body.

As per the viral video, the officer was in a semi-nude state with just a towel on his mid-part of the body. While the woman was busy doing an oil massage on his body and another woman was sitting in front of him.

Sinha was talking to a lawyer and requesting him to arrange for the bail of the woman’s son.

During his interaction with the lawyer, Sinha is heard saying that the woman is poor and cannot pay him money.

The alleged police officer also told the lawyer that he will pay him Rs 10,000, adding that he will send the two women before him with necessary documents for the bail of one of the women’s son.

“After a video went viral on social media, we have set up an inquiry committee headed by a SDPO rank officer. Following his recommendation, we have suspended the alleged officer with immediate effect,” Lipi Singh said.

In another incident, Nawada Superintendent of Police, D.S. Savlaram suspended a Station House Officer of Mufassil police station on the alleged charge of taking bribes from truck drivers.

The alleged officer is identified as Lal Bihari Paswan. An audio clip of Paswan and a truck driver went viral on social media on Wednesday.