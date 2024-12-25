Bihar couple held for theft in Hyderabad

The woman, over a period of time, collected gold ornaments and expensive articles from the doctor's residence, and hid it in her room.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th December 2024 12:13 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A couple from Bihar who worked as house helps for a doctor in Hyderabad were on Tuesday, December 24, arrested for theft at the latter’s house.

The accused were identified as Kumar Yadav and Bharathi who worked as a housemaid and watchman at the house of a doctor at Mehfil Township in Bandlaguda Jagir a few months ago.

Three days ago, Bharati and Yadav left the room. Upon noticing that the couple had not attended work, the doctor’s family checked their belongings and found that gold ornaments were missing.The family then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered and the couple was nabbed at Secunderabad when they were planning to escape by train.

