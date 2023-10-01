Bihar: Dalit driver lynched after accident on Patna’s outskirts

Representative image (IANS Infographics)

Patna: The driver of a pick-up van was beaten to death on Patna’s outskirts on Sunday after he mowed down a three-year-old girl, police said.

The incident was reported from Sogahi Kushpur village under Punpun police station when three-year-old Harsha was walking with her father Ankit Kumar to the nearby market.

The van driver, identified as Guddu Paswan, tried to flee from the spot after the accident but villagers chased and caught him at Gopalpur village under Gaurichal police station and brutally assaulted him until he fell unconscious.

The local police reached the spot and rescued Paswan, who was taken to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed.

His wife lodged an FIR against five named persons and 25 unknown persons. Raids are on to nab the accused.

