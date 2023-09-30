WB: Adivasi minor lynched on suspicion of theft, TMC leader among 7 held

A 12-year-old Adivasi boy in West Bengal was tied to a tree and beaten to death on suspicion of theft. The child belonged to the Lodha Shabar community categorised as a ‘vulnerable tribal group’ in India.

The child – Subha Nayek – was a resident of Borochara village. According to a report by The Wire, the incident took place on September 27. Nayek was sitting near his hut across the food stall.

The stall was left unattended by its owner. When the owner returned he found some food items missing. Within minutes a group barged into Nayek’s hut and scramed the place for evidence. However, they found nothing and returned.

Things escalated when a local Trinamool Congress leader named Manoranjan Mal learned about the alleged theft and provoked locals that Nayek was the thief.

He sparked off sentiments of hate among the locals against Nayek who was tied to a tree and beaten up black and blue.

Even as the child begged for water, no one came forward to help. His severely bruised body was found in front of the hut by his family. Initially, it was reported that Nayek consumed poison and died by suicide.

Seven people, including Manoranjan Mal, have been arrested by the police.

However, an inconsolable Nayek’s mother Balika Nayek cried foul play. “We do not have land to cultivate, no food to eat, why would we keep poison? We are Shabar Dalits that’s why we are framed. Why can’t they (leaders) just kill us,” she cried as her son’s body lay lifeless on the ground.

Leader of Adivasi Adhikar Manch Geeta Hansda termed the incident as a revenge act by the TMC. “In the last panchayat elections, the Lodha Shabar did not vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress. We want the culprits to be brought to justice,” she said, adding state minister for irrigation Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia has been sheltering Nayek’s attackers.

The Central government recognises the Lodha Shabar community under the Scheduled Tribe status. For many in West Bengal, the tribe is branded as a ‘criminal tribe’. The community’s main income comes from collecting wild roots, tubers, and edible leaves.