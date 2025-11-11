Bihar elections exit polls predict majority for NDA, Nitish

It should be noted that exit polls, though, are not always right.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th November 2025 8:03 pm IST
bihar elections exit polls
Exit polls are predicting a big win for National Democratic Alliance

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections finally took a bow on Tuesday, November 11, with the second phase recording a 67.14 percent voter turnout. Initial exit poll projections point to a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Exit polls are surveys conducted with the voters immediately after they leave polling stations with an aim of predicting the election results.

A majority are painting a thumping win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with seat projections ranging between 130 and 167 for the alliance.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to win between 57 and 69 seats, while the Congress is expected to win between 11 and 14 seats, according to exit polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party, with projections ranging from 67 to 70 seats. However, this tally remains below the RJD’s count in 2020 and less than the BJP’s own 75 seats from the last election.

Interestingly, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj, widely speculated as the potential X factor, is likely to make an impact. Exit poll surveys predict the party may win between zero and five seats.

Here is what the exit polls say about Bihar’s future

Exit PollsNDAINDIA blocJan Suraj PartyOthers
TIF Research145–16376–9503–6
Praja Poll Analytics184–20932–4901–5
P-Marq142–16280–981–40–3
JVC Polls135–15088–1030–13–6
Dainik Bhaskar145–16073–9105–10
Peoples Insight133–14887–1020–23–6
Polstrat133–148*87–1023–5
Matrize147–16770–900–2
DV Research137–15283–982–44–8
Peoples Pulse133–15975–1010–52–8

However, it should be noted that exit polls, though, are not always right. And most have got Bihar wrong multiple times. 

The polling percentage across 122 constituencies comprising 3.70 crore voters, which was higher than the “record” 65.09 turnout registered in the first phase on November 6, was likely to go up, as queues of voters were seen at many booths, officials said.

Voting was held in two phases – November 6 and November 11. The first phase recorded an overall voter turnout of more than 65.09 percent.

Germanten Hospital

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Note: Exit poll predictions are mostly inaccurate.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th November 2025 8:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button