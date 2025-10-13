Bihar elections: Jan Suraaj Party releases second list of candidates

Kishor said among the candidates announced so far, 31 belonged to the extremely weaker sections, 21 to Other Backwards Classes, and 21 are Muslims.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th October 2025 4:18 pm IST
Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor (left) during an election campaign meeting in Bihar on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Monday announced its second list of candidates for 65 seats for the Bihar elections.

However, Kishor’s name, who is expected to contest the polls from the Raghopur seat against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, was missing from the list.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said that with this, the party has named candidates for a total of 116 seats.

Memory Khan Seminar

“In the first list, we had announced candidates for 51 seats, and in the second list, we named nominees for 65 seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later,” he said.

Kishor said among the candidates announced so far, 31 belonged to the extremely weaker sections, 21 to Other Backwards Classes, and 21 are Muslims.

The party has fielded Kamlesh Paswan from Harnaut, a seat long considered CM Nitish Kumar’s stronghold, though he hasn’t contested an assembly election there in three decades.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th October 2025 4:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button